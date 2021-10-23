Snatching away baby: Veena George extends support to mother

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Health, Woman and Child Welfare Veena George has extended support to Anupama S Chandran, the former SFI leader who has accused her parents of giving away her newborn for adoption without her consent.

The minister said the government stand is to ensure the mother justice. The minister’s response comes at a time when Anupama and her husband, B Ajith Kumar, have accused the CPM and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of failure to act on her complaint.

Veena said a department-level enquiry is under way to understand the turn of events since the child was found abandoned in the Ammathottil (cradle) of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The report will have details of events associated with the baby at the Child Welfare Council, any unusual happening, the reasons for denying the information asked for by the mother etc,” the minister said. The secretary of the woman and child welfare department has been asked to submit the report.

The minister said the department will take the most appropriate approach to help Anupama as the complaint has reached the court, and the final decision will be based on the court order. Earlier, CWC chairperson N Sunanda had said the committee did not act on Anupama’s complaint as it was not a written one.

Veena, however, dismissed the explanation and said complaints on women issues will be accepted if they are sent as WhatsApp messages. Anupama accused her father, P S Jayachandran, who is also the CPM local committee member, of taking away the baby born out of wedlock on October 19, 2020. The father later claimed that he gave the baby for adoption with the consent of Anupama.

She has denied the allegation and accused KSCCW general secretary Shiju Khan of helping the accused. The issue became complicated as there were two children who were abandoned in the cradle last October.

“The DNA of one of the babies does not match the complainant mother’s DNA, and the other baby is now with his adoptive parents,” the minister said. Even when fingers have been pointed at the tacit support of CPM in helping the accused, Veena chose to term it as a “family issue” and said the focus should be on “what needs to be done from now”.

Kerala Women’s Commission seeks report

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi has sought an immediate report from the State Police Chief on the issue. The Commission has also decided to summon both parties during its next sitting scheduled next month.