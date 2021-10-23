STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Snatching away baby: Veena George extends support to mother

The secretary of the woman and child welfare department has been asked to submit the report.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Health, Woman and Child Welfare Veena George has extended support to Anupama S Chandran, the former SFI leader who has accused her parents of giving away her newborn for adoption without her consent. 

The minister said the government stand is to ensure the mother justice. The minister’s response comes at a time when Anupama and her husband, B Ajith Kumar, have accused the CPM and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of failure to act on her complaint. 

Veena said a department-level enquiry is under way to understand the turn of events since the child was found abandoned in the Ammathottil (cradle) of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) in Thiruvananthapuram. 

“The report will have details of events associated with the baby at the Child Welfare Council, any unusual happening, the reasons for denying the information asked for by the mother etc,” the minister said. The secretary of the woman and child welfare department has been asked to submit the report.

The minister said the department will take the most appropriate approach to help Anupama as the complaint has reached the court, and the final decision will be based on the court order. Earlier, CWC chairperson N Sunanda had said the committee did not act on Anupama’s complaint as it was not a written one. 

Veena, however, dismissed the explanation and said complaints on women issues will be accepted if they are sent as WhatsApp messages. Anupama accused her father, P S Jayachandran, who is also the CPM local committee member, of taking away the baby born out of wedlock on October 19, 2020. The father later claimed that he gave the baby for adoption with the consent of Anupama.

She has denied the allegation and accused KSCCW general secretary Shiju Khan of helping the accused. The issue became complicated as there were two children who were abandoned in the cradle last October.

“The DNA of one of the babies does not match the complainant mother’s DNA, and the other baby is now with his adoptive parents,” the minister said. Even when fingers have been pointed at the tacit support of CPM in helping the accused, Veena chose to term it as a “family issue” and said the focus should be on “what needs to be done from now”.

Kerala Women’s Commission seeks report
Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi has sought an immediate report from the State Police Chief on the issue. The Commission has also decided to summon both parties during its next sitting scheduled next month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp