Three KTU students get international offers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three students of A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) have bagged overseas offers in an international placement drive. The placement, conducted for 2022 pass outs, was the second such drive by Virtusa, a US IT services firm.

Ria Fily Mathew from Muthoot Institute of Technology and Science, Ernakulam, Swati Suresh Nair from TKM College of Engineering, Kollam and Emil George from Amal Jyothi College of Engineering have been selected. They would work from home for the first nine months, earning a CTC of Rs 5 lakh. After that, they are expected to relocate to the US, where their salary will be $45,000 (approx Rs 33 lakh)..