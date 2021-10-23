Uneasy calm in Congress over state panel list

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the tall talk of bringing in more young leaders to lead the state Congress to future, the list of 56 office-bearers announced on Thursday has only a handful of leaders aged less than 50 years. Former MLA V T Balram, Deepthi Mary Varghese, P R Sona, K P Sreekumar, Jyothikumar Chamakkala and Anil Akkara are the only young faces in the new leadership.

Though criticism is growing among the rank and file over the inclusion of several leaders who hadn’t demonstrated satisfactory leadership qualities in the past, public expression of anger was missing the day after the announcement. Reconstitution of the state committee seems to have been compromised as the new leadership decided not to antagonise senior leaders.

Though many second-rung leaders are upset, none of them criticised the new committee as Congress state president K Sudhakaran has warned of stern disciplinary action against rebellion. Leaders of ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups were also tight-lipped while former state president K Muraleedharan said he was unhappy with the reconstitution.

Former presidents V M Sudheeran and Mullappally Ramachandran who had expressed their displeasure after the list of new district party chiefs was announced recently didn’t react after the announcement of the list of new office-bearers.

The ‘I’ group led by former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala was hit the most as it got only one general secretary -- A A Shukkoor from Alappuzha -- while another strongman of the group Chamakkala had to be contended with the post of executive member. K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organisation), has decimated the once powerful ‘I’ group into oblivion by engineering a formula to minimise representation from Chennithala’s list. Meanwhile, he has rewarded at least a dozen of former ‘I’ group loyalists who have since switched loyalty to him.

“If you go by the names in the list, ‘I’ group has definitely got dominance. But the interesting factor is that the group has reached the hands of Venugopal without much ado,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

Joseph Vazhakkan, another Chennithala loyalist, was not included in the probable list following his previous party position as spokesperson. Chennithala was keen on including P T Ajay Mohan, son of former MLA P T Mohanakrishnan, as general secretary. But he was accommodated only in the executive committee as he had convened group meetings in various districts against the diktat of the state leadership.

Oommen Chandy wanted to bring in his loyalists Roy K Poulose, Jaison Joseph and Shanavas Khan as general secretaries. While Poulose was excluded from both the committees following an ongoing party probe against him for the poll failure in Idukki, the other two have been included in the executive committee. ‘A’ group strongman K C Joseph was not included in the priority list as he is already a member of the high-power political affairs committee (PAC).

When a section of youth leaders have shown their displeasure at not getting adequate accommodation in the committee, the game plan of Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan is to bring in adequate number of youths, women and SC and ST representation in the list of secretaries which will be finalised soon.