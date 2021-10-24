Congress facing credibility loss, cannot have any truck at national level: Kerala CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the process of finalising its tactical line ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the CPM once again stands divided over its political alliance with the Congress party.

At the ongoing CPM central committee meet in Delhi to discuss the political resolution for the 23rd Party Congress next year, the Kerala unit of the party reiterated its stiff opposition towards any kind of truck with the Congress at the national level. According to leaders from Kerala, the Congress has been facing a credibility loss and therefore cannot lead the fight against communalism.

According to sources, some leaders from Kerala CPM had stated at the meet that the tactical line adopted in the 22nd Party Congress should also be reviewed. The political resolution adopted in 2018 by the CPM, at its 22nd Party Congress in Hyderabad, had declared that the party’s main task was to defeat the BJP by rallying secular and democratic forces, but without any political alliance with the Congress.

“However, there can be an understanding on agreed issues with all secular Opposition parties including the Congress in parliament. Outside the parliament, we should cooperate with all secular forces for a broad mobilisation of people against communalism. We should foster joint actions of class and mass organisations, in a manner that can draw the masses following the Congress and other bourgeois parties as well,” the political resolution had said.

Telangana and AP units share Kerala CPM’s position

A few other leaders from the state took a more flexible approach, opining that the previous tactical line was ideal and should hence continue. “There should be no national level alliance with the Congress. However, as Congress is the main Opposition party, an Opposition front without it would not be practical,” pointed out one of the party central committee members.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal CPM — supported by general secretary Sitaram Yechury — stands by the opinion that an Opposition alliance without the Congress would not be practical. The national political situation hasn’t changed much since 2018, say those supporting the Yechury line. The Kerala CPM, which is of the view that the Congress has no sincerity in its fight against communalism, felt that having the grand old party as the leading partner in an Opposition alliance against the BJP would only backfire.

Party units of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh too share a similar stance. Even in states where the party is in power, the Congress has been struggling to survive, leaders from Kerala pointed out. This unending tug of war between the two state units over Congress will play a crucial role in determining whether Yechury would get a consecutive third term as the party chief.