Jewellery merchants block GST officials 

Around 400 shops function in connection with various activities of gold jewellery making in High Road.

Published: 24th October 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 05:40 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Gold jewellery workers and merchants in Thrissur, led by the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), blocked GST officials who arrived to inspect gold workshops here on Saturday. 

Around 400 shops function in connection with various activities of gold jewellery making in High Road. On Saturday, a team of officials took into custody a gold merchant who carried 60 g of gold without bills or documents, following which labourers and merchants united to protest.

 “The GST officials frequently inspect gold workshops here. Local gold merchants visit our shops here for various works like testing and may not carry documents,” said Ceejo Cherakkekkaran, chairman of KVVES in Thrissur constituency. 

