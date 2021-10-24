Students to be given homoeo medicine with parents’ nod

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has informed the Kerala High Court that the administration of homoeopathic prophylactic medicines to school students would only be done with the consent of their respective parents or guardians.

The state was responding to a petition filed by M S Vineeth of Kozhikode, seeking a directive to urgently provide sufficient doses of homoeopathic prophylactic medicines against Covid through schools to students who are willing to take them, especially since the state’s schools are set to reopen on November 1.

The government pleader submitted that the government has decided to provide homoeopathic prophylactic medicines and issued an order to this effect on October 11. However, though a decision has been taken in principle, the logistics have to be worked out, he said. The medicines have been proposed to be distributed through government homoeopathy institutions. If the homoeopathic dispensary in any panchayat is not easily accessible, another more accessible facility is to be fixed as the distribution centre.