Draw maximum water from Mullaperiyar dam: Kerala CM to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, October 24, 2021, wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin to give immediate direction to the authorities concerned to draw maximum water from the Mullaperiyar dam to the Vaigai dam through the tunnel. He also asked TN to intimate Kerala at least 24 hours before the raising of the dam shutters in order to take precautionary measures.

“At present, there is a net inflow of around 2,109 cusecs accumulating in the reservoir even after the diversion from the Tamil Nadu side. With the current inflow, it is feared that the reservoir level may reach (the permissible) 142ft once the torrential rain intensifies. Hence there would arise an urgent need for the gradual release of water from Mullaperiyar dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu,” the letter said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government would submit an affidavit before the Supreme Court on Monday requesting to maintain the permissible water level at 139 feet instead of 142 feet.