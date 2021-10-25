STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family court in Kerala temporarily stalls adoption proceedings of child taken away from mother

Anupama welcomed the court order and said she expected that with the final verdict, she would get back custodianship of her child

Published: 25th October 2021 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 03:02 PM

Anupama S Chandran and Ajith protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday  | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A family court has temporarily stalled the adoption proceedings of the child of Anupama Chandran, a former SFI leader and granddaughter of CPM state committee member, on Monday.

The court was informed that there were contentions regarding the adoption and an inquiry is going on in the matter following which the court ordered the temporary suspension of the adoption procedure.

The court also directed the police to submit the case diary and the investigation report in a sealed envelope. The case will now be heard on November 1. Till the final verdict is given, the child will remain in the custody of his adopted parents in Andhra Pradesh.

ALSO READ: CPIM leader's daughter alleges parents took away her child, launches hunger strike in front of Kerala Secretariat

The pleas of Anupama, who had requested annulment of the adoption, and Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) general secretary Shiju Khan will be heard in the next hearing. The court observed that the earlier affidavit filed by the KSCCW was not duly attested. It also observed that the DNA test should be conducted to ascertain who were the parents of the child.

Meanwhile, Anupama welcomed the court order and said she expected that with the final verdict, she would get back custodianship of her child. She added that she will carry on with her legal action against her father and others, who allegedly took away her child and gave him away for adoption without her consent.

TAGS
Anupama Chandran SFI CPM
