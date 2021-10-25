Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns of action against those spreading panic over Mullaperiyar dam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that legal action will be taken against those who create panic over the Mullaperiyar dam through social media. Responding to a calling attention motion by MM Mani in the Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister said there was no cause for concern over Mullaperiyar dam at present.

"A section of people in social media are giving the impression that the dam is in danger and that lakhs of people are going to die. Strict legal action will be taken against such false propaganda," he said.

Pinarayi said the state government has a clear stance on Mullaperiyar issue. The state wants a new dam. However, the Centre does not support this stance. Despite this, the state will persist with its demand for a new dam, he said.

"The Tamil Nadu government is cooperating with us on various issues. However there are some areas where we have differences of opinion. We will hold discussions with Tamil Nadu and resolve all issues," he added.

Recently, Social media has been abuzz with campaigns terming the Mullaperiyar dam 'unsafe' and demanding construction of a new dam at the earliest. The social media campaigns began after water level in the reservoir rose in the wake of heavy rain in the dam’s catchment areas.