Kerala Congress chief Sudhakaran calls CPI spineless party, invites AISF woman leader to Congress

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress state chief K Sudhakaran has said that by bowing to the CPM dictatorship, the CPI has lost its spine. Addressing a Congress meeting here, he came down heavily on the CPI over its stand on the attack on a woman leader of that party’s student wing AISF by SFI leaders during the MG University senate election last week.

“No CPI leader has questioned the attack on the woman. If the AISF woman leader joins the Congress, we’ll protect her,” said Sudhakaran. He was delivering the inaugural address at the Congress meeting, where 600 persons from different parties joined the grand old party.

“Old leaders like C K Chandrappan were able to correct the CPM. But now, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran extends support to CPM for its every lapse. He has lost his moral capacity to respond against CPM,” Sudhakaran said. Recent incidents have proved that the claims by the CPM and the CPI on women’s safety were a farce. Congress is the only party that can protect the country’s secularism, he said.

“The party is set for a comeback in the country. Youth leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar realised this fact and joined the Congress. More persons from various parties including the CPM will join Congress in the coming days,” he added. Opposition Leader V D Satheesan also spoke on the occasion.