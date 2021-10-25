STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SFI subverting democracy in MG varsity: Kerala Student Union president 

KSU state president K M Abhijit further claimed Education Minister V Sivankutty had no idea what was going on in his department. 

SFI flags

Image of SFI cadres used for representational purpose (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Alleging that the Mahatma Gandhi (MG) University senate election was held against notification, KSU state president K M Abhijith on Sunday, October 24, 2021, accused the SFI of subverting democracy at the varsity. This was done with the help of the Returning Officer, a leader of the Left union, he alleged.

“The activist who protested against this act was arrested by the police. Later, SFI men assaulted a woman leader of the AISF,” Abhijith said, and asked why CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran had not yet responded to the attack on the student leader.

“Kanam Rajendran may have reasons to fear Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. But it is insulting that he fears SFI leaders,” he said. Abhijit further claimed Education Minister V Sivankutty had no idea what was going on in his department. 

