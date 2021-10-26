Decide on max water level in Mullaperiyar dam: SC to panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the supervisory committee on the Mullaperiyar dam to decide on the appropriate water level to be maintained, considering the concerns about the safety of the 126-year-old dam.

The court, which directed the authorities in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to hold discussions, asked the supervisory committee to inform it of the decision by Wednesday. A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to get instructions from the panel.

“An issue has been raised that there is an immediate need to specify the water level in the dam. If there is immediate need or not, take instructions, understand the anxiety of the parties, and the committee has to take a decision, keeping in mind the risk factor involved,” said Justice Khanwilkar.

The bench was hearing two writ petitions filed by private persons from Kerala seeking urgent directives to restrict the water level in the dam, which is being managed by Tamil Nadu. The petitioners submitted that because of heavy rain last week, the water level in the dam has gone up and people’s lives are at stake.

“We don’t know what risk factors are involved. The committee needs to decide this. We can’t decide water levels. This has to be decided immediately in a day or two,” said Justice Khanwilkar. The court also observed that everyone has to act seriously and sincerely as it concerns people’s lives.

“This is not a political arena where you can debate. We direct all the authorities concerned to interact on urgent basis and the committee to take a decision on the maximum water level to be maintained in the dam,” the bench said Advocate G Prakash, representing Kerala, pointed out the Supreme Court order, dated August 24, 2018, fixing the water level in the dam at 139ft during floods. He requested the court to issue a similar order considering the current situation.

Discharge from dam more than the inflow: TN

Advoca te V Krishnamurthy, appearing for Tamil Nadu, told the bench that the water level in the dam was 137.2 ft at 9am on Monday. He said as per the earlier judgments, Tamil Nadu is entitled to store water up to 142 ft in the dam.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala, requested the bench to pass an order directing Tamil Nadu to maintain water level at 137 feet till the next posting date.

In response, the Tamil Nadu’s lawyer submitted that the discharge from the dam was greater than the inflow and that there was less likelihood of rain in Idukki district as per the India Meteorological Department’s forecast for the next five days.

He further said the chief minister of Kerala has written to his Tamil Nadu counterpart on the issue and the situation is being closely monitored.

CM warns of action against those spreading panic

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has warned that legal action will be taken against those who create panic over the Mullaperiyar dam through social media. Pinarayi said currently, there was no cause for concern over the 126-year-old dam.

High-level meet today

T’Puram: Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said a meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss the situation. Central Water Commission chief and additional chief secretaries and chief engineers concerned from Kerala and TN will attend.