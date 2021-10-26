STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kannur: Two country bombs found in school toilet

Two country bombs were found in a toilet of Aralam Government UP School on Monday.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

File Photo

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Two country bombs were found in a toilet of Aralam Government UP School on Monday. The bombs which were hidden inside a bucket of bran in the girls’ toilet were found by a cleaning worker of the school, Narayani, during the cleaning drive ahead of the school reopening. 

Though she initially thought it was coconuts, she realised it was something else once she touched them. After teachers and parents who were at the school informed the police, a team led by Aralam SI V V Sreejesh reached the spot and identified them as recently-made powerful country bombs. Later, a bomb squad from Kannur led by SI Ajith defused the bombs in a vacant spot in a nearby laterite quarry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannur country bombs
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp