Kannur: Two country bombs found in school toilet

KANNUR: Two country bombs were found in a toilet of Aralam Government UP School on Monday. The bombs which were hidden inside a bucket of bran in the girls’ toilet were found by a cleaning worker of the school, Narayani, during the cleaning drive ahead of the school reopening.

Though she initially thought it was coconuts, she realised it was something else once she touched them. After teachers and parents who were at the school informed the police, a team led by Aralam SI V V Sreejesh reached the spot and identified them as recently-made powerful country bombs. Later, a bomb squad from Kannur led by SI Ajith defused the bombs in a vacant spot in a nearby laterite quarry.