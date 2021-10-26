PWD rest houses to be made accessible to public

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PWD rest houses in the state will be made accessible to public, said PWD minister P A Mohammed Riyas. All the rest houses are being renovated and an online booking system will be operational from November 1, he told the assembly on Monday.

At present, only officials can book rooms in these rest houses. Post-renovation, general public will be able to book rooms in these facilities through the online portal, the minister said. “The department owns the largest accommodation facility in the state.

Public can book the 1,151 rooms in 153 rest houses once they are converted to ‘people’s rest houses’,” he said, adding all facilities would be brought under CCTV surveillance and would be monitored through a centralised system. He said the online system would be set up without losing the existing facilities.