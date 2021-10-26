Tamil Nadu should share reservoir data with Kerala, says petitioner

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Supreme Court’s direction to the Supervisory Committee on Mullaperiyar Dam to hold discussions with both Kerala and Tamil Nadu and submit a decision on maintaining a safe water level in the dam has come as a big relief for Kerala.

Dr Joe Joseph, who approached the apex court seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu to share data regarding gate operation and instrumentation with Kerala, said availability of dam data was important for Kerala to ensure safety of people living in downstream areas.

Dr Joe said the direction shows court has been convinced about the situation at Mullaperiyar. “We have sought a direction to Tamil Nadu government to fix the rule curve and share the data regarding gate operation and instrumentation with Kerala, which Tamil Nadu is neglecting,” he said.

“The court has observed the present situation and issued a direction to find a temporary solution considering the flood situation in Kerala and the forecast regarding more rains. I hope the court will issue a direction to Tamil Nadu to limit the storage at a safe level and share instrumentation data with Kerala,” he said.

A team of officers from the Irrigation department visited the dam site on Sunday to assess the situation. The team was denied permission to enter the premises by Tamil Nadu officers. However, Kerala officers insisted on inspecting the dam, pointing out that the dam is located in Kerala and Tamil Nadu has only right to use the property under a lease agreement.

The Irrigation department has been monitoring the situation on an hourly basis for the past one week after the water level crossed 136 feet and submitting daily reports to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

“The dam was built in 1895 and the technology was not as developed as today. The lifespan of a dam is 80 to 100 years. Though Tamil Nadu had strengthened the dam in 1975, the foundation may not be strong.

The dam is located in an area which falls under Zone 3 of seismic activity. Besides, the dam has been built using surkhi lime mortar which cannot stand the test of time. Construction of a new dam is the only solution considering the safety of people living in downstream areas,” said an Irrigation department officer.

TN drawing 2,000 cusecs of water

While Tamil Nadu submitted before the Supreme Court that discharge from Mullaperiyar dam was more than inflow, sources with the water resources department said the state was drawing only 2,000 cusecs of water though the inflow was 9,000 cusecs. The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 137.20ft at 9am on Monday rose to 137.45ft at 8pm.