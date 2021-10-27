STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Film screening in cinema halls to resume from Wednesday in Kerala

Around 350 screens, of the total 700 theatres, in Kerala will resume screening of films on Wednesday.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

The poster of Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ being put up at Kalabhavan theatre at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram. This will be the first movie to be screened when the theatre res

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 350 screens, of the total 700 theatres, in Kerala will resume screening of films on Wednesday. The opening film will be Hollywood movie, No Time to Die. Among the remaining theatres, which were closed down due to Covid, 150 more will start screening of movies from Thursday while the rest will be opened on Friday. 

“Online bookings are already open and by Friday, almost all the theatres will restart  screening after a gap of six months. Malayalam film, Star  will hit screens on Friday,” said K Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala).

He said that only 50 per cent occupancy of the cinema halls will be permitted. “Theatres will function strictly adhering to Covid norms,” he added. Meanwhile,  Culture and Cinema Minister Saji Cheriyan said that representatives of various film bodies had approached the government for relaxations and a comprehensive package for revival of the film industry, which was severely hit by Covid crisis. 

“I discussed the grievances raised by exhibitors with the chief minister on Tuesday. He has taken a positive stance on the demands. However, to take decisions on demands like waiver of entertainment tax and relaxation on fixed charges in power tariff, the government will have to coordinate with various local bodies as well as  finance, electricity, local self-government and health departments,” said Saji Cheriyan.

He said that the chief minister told him that  a meeting will soon be convened with ministers in charge of the respective portfolios. “The government wants to take a collective decision to revive film industry, which is expected shortly,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala cinema halls
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp