Film screening in cinema halls to resume from Wednesday in Kerala

KOCHI: Around 350 screens, of the total 700 theatres, in Kerala will resume screening of films on Wednesday. The opening film will be Hollywood movie, No Time to Die. Among the remaining theatres, which were closed down due to Covid, 150 more will start screening of movies from Thursday while the rest will be opened on Friday.

“Online bookings are already open and by Friday, almost all the theatres will restart screening after a gap of six months. Malayalam film, Star will hit screens on Friday,” said K Vijayakumar, president of FEUOK (Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala).

He said that only 50 per cent occupancy of the cinema halls will be permitted. “Theatres will function strictly adhering to Covid norms,” he added. Meanwhile, Culture and Cinema Minister Saji Cheriyan said that representatives of various film bodies had approached the government for relaxations and a comprehensive package for revival of the film industry, which was severely hit by Covid crisis.

“I discussed the grievances raised by exhibitors with the chief minister on Tuesday. He has taken a positive stance on the demands. However, to take decisions on demands like waiver of entertainment tax and relaxation on fixed charges in power tariff, the government will have to coordinate with various local bodies as well as finance, electricity, local self-government and health departments,” said Saji Cheriyan.

He said that the chief minister told him that a meeting will soon be convened with ministers in charge of the respective portfolios. “The government wants to take a collective decision to revive film industry, which is expected shortly,” he added.