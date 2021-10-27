Guruvayur temple chief thantri dies

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Chennas Narayanan Namboodiripad, 70, chief thantri of Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur, has passed away.

Born as the first child to Chennas Parameswaran Namboodiripad and Sreedevi Antharjanam, Narayanan Namboodiripad was appointed the chief thantri of Guruvayur temple following the demise of Vasudevan Namboodiripad.

As per the tradition, the eldest member of the Chennas family becomes the chief priest of Guruvayur temple. Narayanan Namboodiripad took charge as the chief thantri on February 20, 2014.