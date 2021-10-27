STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kalamandalam fellowships announced

Kerala Kalamandalam, deemed to be university of arts and culture, on Tuesday announced the fellowships and awards for the year 2020.

Ammannur Parameswaran Chakyar

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kerala Kalamandalam, deemed to be university of arts and culture, on Tuesday announced the fellowships and awards for the year 2020. Chakyarkoothu artist Ammannur Parameswara Chakyar and kathakali artist Cherthala Thankappa Panicker have been selected for the fellowships each comprising a purse of Rs 50,000, a citation, memento and ponnada.

Kalamandalam awards would be given to Margi Vijayakumar for kathakali vesham, Kalamandalam K P Achuthan for kathakali sangeetham, Kalamandalam Rajan for kathakali chenda, Kalamandalam Achutha Warrier for kathakali maddalam, Appunni Tharakan for aniyara, Sarojini Nangyaramma for koodiyattam, Pallavi Krishnan for mohiniyattam, Kunchan Smarakam Sankaranarayanan for thullal and N K Madhusoodanan for mridangam. 

The A S N Nambeesan Puraskaram for panchavadyam artists would be given to Machad Unni Nair. K B Rajanand is the recipient of this year’s M K K Nair Samagra Sambhavana Puraskaram. Kalamandalam Aiswarya K A would received the Yuvaprathibha award while C K Narayanan Namboothiri is the recipient of Mukundaraja Smrithi Puraskaram. Sumitha Nair would receive Kalaratnam Endowment while  Kalamandalam Anilkumar P is the recipient of V S Sharma Endowment.

Other award recipients 
Kalamandalam Krishnendu (Painkulam Rama Chakyar Puraskaram), Maruthorvattam Kannan (Vadakkan Kannan Nair Smaraka Souhikam Puraskaram), Nedumpally Ram Mohan (Bhagavathar Kunjunni Thampuran Endowment), Janakashankar P (Brahmasree Pakaravoor Chithran Namboothirippad Endowment) and Kalamandalam Gopinathaprabha (Killimangalam Vasudevan Namboothirippad Smaraka Award).

