Kerala adoption row: CPM initiates action against member whose daughter's baby was given away

The CPM has decided to keep Peroorkada local committee member Jayachandran away from party programmes and related activities for the time being

Published: 27th October 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Anupama S Chandran and Ajith protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday  | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under fire, the CPM leadership has initiated action against party Peroorkada local committee member PS Jayachandran, the father of Anupama, a former SFI leader who is fighting to get back her baby given out for adoption by her parents, allegedly without her consent.  

The CPM has decided to keep Jayachandran away from party programmes and related activities for the time being. The party will take a call on further action against him after an inquiry at the area level. The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Jayachandran.  

The party meet observed that Jayachandran's actions blemished the party's reputation. The decision would be reported at the party area committee meeting, being held at the Thiruvananthapuram District Committee office on Wednesday.

Most party members who attended the meeting felt that action should be taken against Jayachandran over the adoption issue. Some of them pointed out that giving away the infant for adoption without consent from the mother is illegal. The party observed that his actions were unbecoming of a party leader.  

