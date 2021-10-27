Latvian woman's rape and murder: Sister, opposition leader urge Kerala govt to speed up trial

By Online Desk

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over three years after the rape and murder of a Latvian woman Liga Skromane near here, her sister has demanded a speedy trial in the case to ensure justice.

Liga's sister Ilze Skromane has approached the Kerala High Court demanding a speedy trial in the case.

According to reports, Ilze has sought a fast-track court and appointment of a woman judge to hear the case.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition VD Satheesan raised this issue in the Assembly on Wednesday. Satheesan urged the government to appoint a special prosecutor and speed up the trial. He demanded that the government ensure justice to the victim's family.

In reply, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the case is under the consideration of the principal sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram and G Mohanraj has been appointed as special public prosecutor. Vijayan said that there was no demand so far before the government for appointing a new special public prosecutor. If such a demand arises, the government would seek the views of the state police chief and director-general of prosecution and take a suitable decision.

The 33-year-old Liga, who lived in Dublin, was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered after arriving in India for traditional treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Liga went missing from an ayurvedic centre on March 14, 2018. Her decomposed body was recovered from a mangrove forest at Panathura near Kovalam on April 20. The special investigation team which probed the case concluded that Liga was strangled to death.

The local police had arrested a caterer and a tourist guide in connection with the murder. But following a delay in filing of the charge sheet by the police, the two accused managed to come out on bail.

Soon after her murder, Liga's partner Andrew Jordan said he was not satisfied with the investigation by the local police and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jordan also said that Liga could have been saved if the police had acted swiftly.