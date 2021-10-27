Man working at Kerala educational institution held for sexual abuse of 12-year-old boy

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A staff member at a private educational institution has been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor boy at Thamarassery in Kozhikode district.

Ajmal Idakuniyil, 39, a native of Kayakkodi who was arrested on Tuesday will be produced before the Kozhikode POCSO court on Wednesday.

Ajmal is an employee of Fifas College, a job-oriented sports institution near the old bus stand in Thamarassery.

The 12-year-old boy had arrived in Thamarassery town along with his mother who works at a tailoring shop. When the boy went out and did not return after a long time, the mother went around searching for him. She went to Fifas College premises and found the accused abusing the child.

"The crime occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday. The parents directly came to the police station and submitted the petition," said Thamarassery Police Station House Officer Augustine TA.

As per the statement of the child, the accused had abused him twice before, but the family was not aware of it. The child didn't disclose the assault due to fear.