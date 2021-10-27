STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Private bus strike in Kerala from November 9 demanding fare hike

They want the minimum fare to be raised from Rs 8 to Rs 12 and Rs 1 for every additional kilometre.

Published: 27th October 2021

Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Troubled by the rising fuel cost, private bus operators, who run three times the number of buses operated by KSRTC, have decided to go on an indefinite strike demanding the government to increase the bus fare. 

They want the minimum fare to be raised from Rs 8 to Rs 12 and Rs 1 for every additional kilometre. They also demand the student concession fare be raised from Rs 1 to Rs 6 and 50 paise for subsequent stages. 
The demands have been raised at a time when the government has decided to reopen schools from November 1.

The Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, the umbrella organisation of bus operators in the state, gave the strike notice to Transport Minister Antony Raju on Tuesday. The bus owners will hold a relay protest from November 9. 

“It has become difficult to operate the bus services as the cost of diesel has gone past Rs 100 per litre. We have also asked the government to waive the vehicle tax till the pandemic period is over,” said federation chairman Lawrence Babu.

The KSRTC has also been affected badly by the rising fuel cost. The transport minister informed the assembly that 70% of the revenue generated from plying buses goes into buying fuel, leaving a major shortfall in funds to pay salaries.

