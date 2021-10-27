Two take 12-year-old girl to TN, sexually abuse her

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poovar police have arrested two Tamil Nadu natives who have lured a 12-year-old girl and took her to various places in Tamil Nadu where she was sexually abused. The girl was allegedly asked to come to Arumanoor bus stand on Thursday by Pradeep, 25, of Kanyakumari and Merlin, 29, of Vilavancode. One of the men was working as a JCB operator near the girl’s residence.

The police said the two took her to various places in Tamil Nadu. When the girl did not return home, her parents lodged a complaint with the police, who were initially clueless about the disappearance. Later with the help of cyber police, the cops found that the girl was in regular touch with one of the suspects.

By tracking the mobile phone of one of the suspects, the police traced them to Ramanathapuram. However, by the time the cops reached the house of Pradeep’s relative, where they were staying, the duo had escaped with the girl.

Though the police teams searched various spots in South Tamil Nadu, they could not locate the girl or the suspects. Finally, the police had a stroke of luck as the girl called her father from a mobile phone. The police immediately traced her to Pechiparai and after a prolonged combing operation, the two suspects and the girl were taken into custody in the early hours of Monday. The girl was subjected to a medical test and later handed over to her family.