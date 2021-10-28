STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested

A 17-year-old in Kottakkal in Malappuram district has delivered a child inside her bedroom all by herself, with her family unaware of her pregnancy.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Baby, Infant

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 17-year-old in Kottakkal in Malappuram district has delivered a child inside her bedroom all by herself, with her family unaware of her pregnancy. She cut off the umbilical cord after giving birth, guided by YouTube videos, on October 20. Her family came to know about the delivery after hearing the baby cry. 

The police have arrested a 21-year-old neighbour, who allegedly impregnated the minor girl, under the Pocso Act. “The two were in a relationship and the family knew about it. However, the couple hid news of the pregnancy from both families,” said MK Shaji, Kottakkal SHO.

The girl’s father is a security guard and her mother is unwell. Her sister, who is married, and her brother, a student, rarely visit their home. She always stayed inside her room after she became pregnant, claiming she had online classes, police said.

On October 24, the family took her to the hospital along with the newborn, and the hospital authorities informed the police about the minor girl’s pregnancy. The mother and child are under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YouTube minor girl Pocso Kerala
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp