17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A 17-year-old in Kottakkal in Malappuram district has delivered a child inside her bedroom all by herself, with her family unaware of her pregnancy. She cut off the umbilical cord after giving birth, guided by YouTube videos, on October 20. Her family came to know about the delivery after hearing the baby cry.

The police have arrested a 21-year-old neighbour, who allegedly impregnated the minor girl, under the Pocso Act. “The two were in a relationship and the family knew about it. However, the couple hid news of the pregnancy from both families,” said MK Shaji, Kottakkal SHO.

The girl’s father is a security guard and her mother is unwell. Her sister, who is married, and her brother, a student, rarely visit their home. She always stayed inside her room after she became pregnant, claiming she had online classes, police said.

On October 24, the family took her to the hospital along with the newborn, and the hospital authorities informed the police about the minor girl’s pregnancy. The mother and child are under treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Manjeri.