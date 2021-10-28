STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
27-year-old in Kerala clings on to bonnet of speeding car for 2.5 km

A Perinthalmanna man clung on to the bonnet of a car for 2.5km after a person who owed him money tried to speed away following an argument in Ottappalam on Wednesday. 

Published: 28th October 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

A screen shot of the youth clinging on to the bonnet of the car in Ottappalam on Wednesday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A Perinthalmanna man clung on to the bonnet of a car for 2.5km after a person who owed him money tried to speed away following an argument in Ottappalam on Wednesday. Fazil, 27, of Cholamukkath at Thazhekode had a miraculous escape after the car driven by Usman, 32 of Pannikaveetil at Pilathara in Chunangad was about to knock him down at 19th Mile in Ottappalam around 6am. 

Fazil is a wholesale dealer in leather belts. Usman owed him Rs 78,000 and Fazil along with his friends arrived at 19th Mile to collect it.

According to the police, Faizal who saw Usman arriving in the latter’s car signalled him to stop. Arguments ensued between the two. As Usman realised that he was outnumbered and could be manhandled, he took the car forward and tried to escape. Fazil tried to stop him by standing in front of the car. As Usman took the car forward, Fazil jumped on to the bonnet and caught hold of the wiper. 

Usman drove for 2.5km to the police station with Fazil clinging on to the bonnet. The police registered a case against Usman for dangerous driving. The police said they will notify the motor vehicles department about the incident and ask it to cancel his licence. The car has been taken into custody and will be produced in the court.

Comments

