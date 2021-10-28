Devotees euphoric as Theyyams make a comeback in northern Malabar

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: After a long gap of one-and-a-half years, during which temples and kaavus of northern Malabar had been forced into a slumber on account of Covid spread, the sounds of drumbeats and Thottam Paattus are making a comeback as the Theyyam season begins. The pandemic had shattered the lives of several hundred Theyyam artists across northern Malabar and left Theyyam fans disappointed.

As the government has given the green signal for temples and kaavus to stage festivals, albeit in a restricted manner, the enthusiasts here have become euphoric as the season gives them an occasion to celebrate, rejoice and worship the ritualistic art form, which attracts people from other states and even from abroad.

The photo of Vettakkorumakan Theyyam taken by Hema Narayanan

"Yes, for me, this is the mother of all festivals," said Hema Narayanan, an engineer turned photographer from Bengaluru, who was fascinated by the brilliance of the ritualistic art form. Hema, who took up photography and writing as her profession after quitting her corporate job, has travelled across India and abroad.

"Though I knew Theyyam through the pictures and descriptions from my Malayali friends, it was only in 2020 that I was able to watch this great art form", she said. "It was just before Covid set in. I was invited to Koodali Thazhathu veedu of Kannur through one of my friends to watch Theyyams being staged there. That was a wonderful experience," she said.

During that trip, she also had got chance to watch Theyyams. including Kathivannur Veeran, Kandanar Kelan, Raktha Chamundi , Vayanattu Kulavan etc. "The experience is just indescribable. The surreal atmosphere in kaavus created by lit torches, celestial look of men acting as gods and mesmeric rhythm of the drum beats add extra charm to the occasion. The faces of gods, which are coloured with vermillion, orange, yellow, black and white, gives an aesthetic and rustic brilliance to the faces of theyyams," she said, reliving her experience.

Hema Narayanan

The occasion gave her the chance to click away merrily. "I thought, I was lucky to watch this art form. A Theyyam is a photographer's delight as it gives one the chance to excel with the colours and setting. It was purely magical," she said.

"I was so fascinated by the experience as I wanted to return again. But due to Covid-induced restrictions it didn't happen. I hope to be back," said Hema.