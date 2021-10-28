Green light for KSRTC salary revision

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a gap of more than a decade, the government has approved a salary revision in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation. The decision was made on Wednesday in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The meeting was called after various trade unions announced strikes on November 5 demanding salary revision. The approval was granted on the condition that KSRTC should increase revenue and reduce expenditure. The KSRTC chairman has been directed to discuss the conditions with the trade unions, said a KSRTC statement.

The meeting also considered the option of giving employees leave with 50% pay for two years to reduce the burden of funding salaries. The management will discuss the ‘Madhya Pradesh model’ with trade unions. Under the model, the employees will be paid half the salary and other benefits during the leave period. The management is considering the option among conductors and in the mechanical section which has excess staff.

“The decision is based on the assumption that the crisis in KSRTC will continue for two more years. During this period, it will not be able to find enough revenue,” said an official statement. The meeting also decided to redeploy excess staff to fuel outlets started in KSRTC depots, and to start more such outlets.