Now, Satheesan rolls out red carpet for Cherian Philip

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and veteran Oommen Chandy welcomed Left fellow traveller Cherian Philip back to the Congress fold, Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Wednesday sounded upbeat on Cherian’s homecoming to the grand old party. Significantly, Satheesan said that he will take the initiative to hold dialogue with Cherian Philip.

“Cherian Philip was one of the most popular Congress leaders. It was under special circumstances that he decided to join hands with the LDF. Several party workers from the CPM have since joined the Congress, with several more expected to follow suit,” said Satheesan.

On Tuesday, Sudhakaran had welcomed Cherian Philip to the party during an interaction with reporters in New Delhi. The KPCC chief’s gesture came barely 24 hours after Chandy and Cherian Philip had shared the dais for the first time in over 20 years, during the presentation of K Avukader Kutty Naha Memorial Award to Cherian Philip.