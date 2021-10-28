Nurse alleges attempt on life, police call it accident

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Four days after a nurse with the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital sustained injuries following a collision between a motorcycle and the scooter she was riding, the case has assumed a new dimension.

The victim is now alleging that the incident was not an accident, but an attempt on her life. The police, however, are yet to confirm her version and have launched a probe considering it an accident case.

S Santhi, 34, was returning to her residence at Kelamangalam after completing her duty time on Saturday night, when a motorcycle rider rammed her scooter near the Nedumbrakkad Government School. Santhi, who fell from her scooter due to the impact of the collision, was rushed to the hospital by other commuters and local residents in the area. Though a car driver behind the motorcycle followed it, it couldn’t be tracked down.

Later on Wednesday, a now recovered Santhi appeared on a television news channel alleging that the motorcycle rider had hit her scooter thrice.“I was near the Nedumbrakkad school around 8.30pm, when the vehicle rammed my scooter and I lost control. I initially thought the rider might be drunk. But then he hit my scooter two more times and I fell down. He fled only after he noticing the car coming behind him,” she said, adding that she was unable to identify the perpetrator because he was wearing a helmet. Santhi had sustained fractures on her face and leg.

The Cherthala police registered a case on Tuesday and an investigation is under way. “Following the allegation, a team under the Cherthala SHO collected the woman’s statement. The probe so far says this is an accident. The police have received the CCTV visuals that have captured the vehicle that hit the scooter. The vehicle will be traced soon,” said a police officer. Last month, another health worker with the medical college hospital had been attacked while returning home from duty.