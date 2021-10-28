Rain calamities: Kin of deceased to get Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to give Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives in the recent monsoon calamities including the landslides. The cabinet decided to issue Rs 4 lakh from the state disaster response fund and Rs 1 lakh from the chief minister’s distress relief fund (CMDRF).

Those who lost their land and houses, including those who live on the revenue puramboke land, would be given Rs 10 lakh. The kin of Ramla, wife of Santhosh of Santhosh Bhavan in Kollam, and Shyamkumar of Sarath Bhavan, who were electrocuted, would be given Rs 5 lakh each from the CMDRF.

The houses that suffered 15% of damage, including those on the puramboke land, would receive financial assistance. The land and houses that suffered partial and full damage would also be provided financial assistance as per the guidelines adopted during the 2019 flood, the Cabinet meeting decided.

The state disaster management authority has been directed to declare the villages affected by the flood as flood-hit based on the intensity of the flood and sufferings, in a time-bound manner as per the guidelines.

Govt to hike Plus-I seats, sanction additional batches

The state cabinet has decided to allot additional seats for Plus One higher secondary course, shift existing batches as per requirement and also sanction additional batches if needed on a temporary basis. The decision was taken in the wake of a large number of students, including over 5,000 full A+ grade holders, being unable to get admission to their desired school-course combinations.

In seven districts where 20% seat increase has been carried out, an additional 10% seats will be hiked in government schools if the need arises. Aided and unaided schools in these districts will be allowed to increase seats by 10% if they have sufficient infrastructure facilities.

In districts where marginal increase has not been made earlier, seats will be increased marginally by 20% in government schools based on requirement. Aided and unaided schools will be allowed to hike seats by 20% of the marginal increase. If the Plus One seat issue remains unresolved even after seat increase, temporary batches will be sanctioned in government schools based on requirement.

Other Cabinet Decisions