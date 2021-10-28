STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Supreme Court grants bail to Kerala man accused of links to Maoists

The court also declined the plea of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to cancel the bail of Alan Shuhaib, the other accused in the case

Published: 28th October 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

CPM activists Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Faizal beeing produced at a NIA court in Kochi on Thursday

CPM activists Alan Shuhaib and Thaha Faizal beeing produced at a NIA court in Kochi (File photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Thaha Fazal who was arrested on charges of links with the banned organisation CPI (Maoist).

The court also declined the plea of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to cancel the bail of Alan Shuhaib, the other accused in the case.

The NIA court had granted bail to both of the accused but the High Court cancelled Thaha’s bail.

Both of them were arrested in November 2019 at Pantheerankavu in the city. Police said they have recovered literature and documents of the CPI (Maoist) from them.

The case was later taken over by the NIA because police had invoked sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against them.

The case had taken a political colour because the youth were members of the CPM. Moreover, the party’s policy was against the use of the UAPA. There was criticism of the CPM’s 'double standard' on UAPA and a Left government invoking the 'draconian law'.

Supreme Court Maoists
