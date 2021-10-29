Abide by panel’s Mullaperiyar dam call: SC to Kerala, TN

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kerala’s plea to bring down the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam considering the looming flood threat suffered a setback on Thursday with the Supreme Court asking both the state and Tamil Nadu to abide by the decision taken by the supervisory committee to maintain the level at 138ft till October 30 and at 139.5ft from then till November 10.

“It has been agreed that parties for the time being will abide by the water level suggested by the supervisory committee. It will be open to the committee to review its decision on an hourly basis,” a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar directed while fixing the hearing on November 11.

The court granted the adjournment after Kerala sought time to file an affidavit, raising its objections regarding the rule-curve criteria adopted by Tamil Nadu.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala, submitted it is not safe to have a level as high as Tamil Nadu is proposing to which the committee has agreed. On Wednesday, the supervisory committee had informed the apex court that there was no requirement to change the water level, which was then at 137ft.

“Please keep in mind that though the monsoon is over in the rest of the country, it (northeast monsoon) is beginning in Kerala now. If the level is 142ft already, then the reservoir will not be able to take more and then gates will be opened. It will flow downstream... downstream is Kerala and upstream is Tamil Nadu. The water will be discharged into the Periyar which flows downstream Kerala into Arabian Sea. I seek some time to respond to the report in a complete way so that the rule curve is determined in some different way,” Gupta submitted. He prayed that a direction be issued to keep the upper water level at 139ft till the next date of hearing.