STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Abide by panel’s Mullaperiyar dam call: SC to Kerala, TN

Asks states to maintain water level in dam at 138ft till Oct 30 & at 139.5ft till Nov 10

Published: 29th October 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Kerala’s plea to bring down the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam considering the looming flood threat suffered a setback on Thursday with the Supreme Court asking both the state and Tamil Nadu to abide by the decision taken by the supervisory committee to maintain the level at 138ft till October 30 and at 139.5ft from then till November 10.

“It has been agreed that parties for the time being will abide by the water level suggested by the supervisory committee. It will be open to the committee to review its decision on an hourly basis,” a bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar directed while fixing the hearing on November 11.

The court granted the adjournment after Kerala sought time to file an affidavit, raising its objections regarding the rule-curve criteria adopted by Tamil Nadu.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for Kerala, submitted it is not safe to have a level as high as Tamil Nadu is proposing to which the committee has agreed. On Wednesday, the supervisory committee had informed the apex court that there was no requirement to change the water level, which was then at 137ft.

“Please keep in mind that though the monsoon is over in the rest of the country, it (northeast monsoon) is beginning in Kerala now. If the level is 142ft already, then the reservoir will not be able to take more and then gates will be opened. It will flow downstream... downstream is Kerala and upstream is Tamil Nadu. The water will be discharged into the Periyar which flows downstream Kerala into Arabian Sea. I seek some time to respond to the report in a complete way so that the rule curve is determined in some different way,” Gupta submitted. He prayed that a direction be issued to keep the upper water level at 139ft till the next date of hearing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam Keral Tamil Nadu Supreme Court
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp