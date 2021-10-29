Can’t abolish Sabarimala virtual queue now, Kerala HC told

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday informed the High Court that the virtual queue system implemented to control crowding at Sabarimala temple in view of the Covid situation cannot be abolished at present. The court asked whether the state government had obtained permission from the devaswom Bench for introducing a virtual queue system with the aid of the police. If not permitted, it can only be seen as an unauthorised act, observed the court.

The state government replied that the devaswom bench on November 15, 2011, had granted permission in this regard. The court adjourned the matter to verify whether such an order was passed by the bench in 2011. When the petitions against the virtual queue system managed by the Kerala police with the assistance of Tata Consultancy Services came up for hearing, the state government informed the court that the Sabarimala special commissioner is of the view that the virtual queue system can be continued, but it should be entrusted with Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) instead of the police.

The virtual queue was introduced in 2011 after the Pulmedu tragedy which claimed more than 100 lives. A division bench of the High Court had directed the police to come up with a system to decongest and regulate the pilgrims. Accordingly, the police had implemented an advanced queue booking system for pilgrims. This was approved by the then devaswom bench on November 15, 2011.

There was a conscious effort to malign the queue system as well as the police. The police are only trying to ensure a hassle-free darshan for the pilgrims, said the state attorney. He added that during the festival season, controlling pilgrims is a challenging task. Only the police have the system to manage the crowd. He further stated that the government is ready to accept whatever modifications suggested by the court.