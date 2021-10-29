Church land: Statement of complainant recorded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Probing the money laundering behind the controversial land deals of the Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese, the Enforcement Directorate has recorded the statement of Pappachan Varghese, the complainant in a case registered by the police.

Before entering the ED office in Kochi on Thursday, Pappachan claimed that the central agency registered the money laundering case against 24 persons -- including Cardinal George Alencherry -- after the police investigation had revealed major irregularities in the land deals.

“The developments in the land deal case has validated the charges raised in my complaint. I will hand over all documents in my possession as evidence. The police investigation had unearthed the scam behind the deal. The archdiocese had to pay Rs 6 crore as income tax.

If I sell a property to someone, then the buyer should be giving the money to me. There is no need for another person to give me money on behalf of the buyer. In this land deal, one individual has paid for the properties purchased by different persons. The ED must have noticed all that,” Pappachan said.