STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC issues notice to state govt over missing CPM man

The petitioner Sajitha Sajeevan fears that her husband was abducted by the rival faction within the CPM

Published: 29th October 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Hight Court.

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government and state police chief on a habeas corpus petition filed by the wife of K Sajeevan, a CPM branch committee member from Puthappu in Alappuzha district, who went missing under mysterious circumstances almost a month ago.

Sajeevan, 56, has been missing since September 29. The Ambalappuzha police earlier this month issued a lookout notice for the missing person.

The petitioner -- Sajitha Sajeevan -- submitted before the court that her husband left home as usual in the early hours of September 29 for fishing. He has not returned home thereafter. Though a complaint was lodged with the Ambalappuzha police on the evening of the same day, no action has been taken. She fears that it is not a case of a man missing but a case of abduction in connection with the dissident movement in the CPM. In the Thottappally area, there exist two factions of CPM -- the official faction and rebels. The petitioners stated that the rebels are very strong in the Thottappally area. The branch committee meeting was scheduled to be held on September 30 and it was postponed indefinitely following the absence of Sajeevan. She alleged that her husband is abducted by someone connected with the CPM branch election.

The petitioner sought a directive to the police to produce Sajeevan before the court and set him free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Kerala
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp