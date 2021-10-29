Kerala HC issues notice to state govt over missing CPM man

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday issued notice to the state government and state police chief on a habeas corpus petition filed by the wife of K Sajeevan, a CPM branch committee member from Puthappu in Alappuzha district, who went missing under mysterious circumstances almost a month ago.

Sajeevan, 56, has been missing since September 29. The Ambalappuzha police earlier this month issued a lookout notice for the missing person.

The petitioner -- Sajitha Sajeevan -- submitted before the court that her husband left home as usual in the early hours of September 29 for fishing. He has not returned home thereafter. Though a complaint was lodged with the Ambalappuzha police on the evening of the same day, no action has been taken. She fears that it is not a case of a man missing but a case of abduction in connection with the dissident movement in the CPM. In the Thottappally area, there exist two factions of CPM -- the official faction and rebels. The petitioners stated that the rebels are very strong in the Thottappally area. The branch committee meeting was scheduled to be held on September 30 and it was postponed indefinitely following the absence of Sajeevan. She alleged that her husband is abducted by someone connected with the CPM branch election.

The petitioner sought a directive to the police to produce Sajeevan before the court and set him free.