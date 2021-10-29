Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Whether it be among those who have recovered from Covid infection or the small percentage of people who have had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, the number of stroke cases in the state has increased as a direct result of the pandemic.

Adding to the state’s disease burden, more and more young people who are otherwise healthy are now suffering from stroke attacks -- a medical emergency that happens when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted.

In this wake, on the occasion of World Stroke Day on October 29, health experts are urging people not to ignore the warning signals. Timely treatment has been found to be effective in saving lives, they say.

“There is a higher tendency of clotting among Covid patients. Hence, the disease can be a direct cause for stroke attacks. It has been found that 1-3% of Covid patients with moderate to severe infection get strokes due to blood clots or bleeding. The outcome of a Covid-related stroke is worse when compared to other kinds of strokes. These patients’ evaluation also remains incomplete as they get discharged early from Covid treatment centres,” said Dr P N Sylaja, professor and head of neurology, Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST).

“The chances of stroke are especially high among Covid patients with diabetes and hypertension. The virus could cause vasculitis (blood vessel inflammation), resulting in the rupture of blood vessels,” she said.

The state government has now included anti-clotting medication in the treatment for Covid patients showing a tendency of blood clots.

“Strokes are usually associated with older people, aged 65 and above. Nowadays, however, even healthy patients in the age group of 30-40 years are being increasingly affected due to Covid. It is usually during the first 1-2 months since infection that the patients are most at risk. Long term risks are less in this case,” said Dr Syamlal S, senior consultant, department of neurology, KIMSHEALTH. Covid patients suffer from stroke due to the clotting of arteries and veins involved in blood flow to the brain.

Stroke day today: Every minute matters

This year’s World Stroke Day theme is ‘minutes can save lives’, because every minute matters when it comes to stroke.

The acronym ‘BE FAST’ can be used to identify early stroke signs, and what to do if someone near you is experiencing them.

B - Balance (whether the person has any imbalance).

E - Eyes (whether the person has any vision problems).

F - Face (whether there is any deviation of face).

A - Arms (whether there is any weakness of arms or legs).

S - Speech (whether there is any difficulty to speak).

T - Time (urgently get medical attention).