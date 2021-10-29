STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Landslide at three places in Erumeli

Following incessant rain, landslides and flooding occurred at three places at Angel Valley in Erumeli panchayat.

Angel Valley at Erumeli in Kottayam inundated after the landslide | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Following incessant rain, landslides and flooding occurred at three places at Angel Valley in Erumeli panchayat. Landslides were reported from Angel Valley junction, Pallipady and Valayathupady.

However, no casualties were reported. A National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team has left for the area. Three houses were flooded. The landslide occurred near the CPM convention centre. A major tragedy was averted since people fled the area on hearing the sound of water coming down. Angel Valley is located close to Sabarimala forest. Widespread rains continued in the district on Thursday and people are being evacuated from many places.

