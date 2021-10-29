STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Prepared to deal with consequences of water release from Mullaperiyar dam: Roshy Augustine

“The houses of as many as 1,079 persons belonging to 350 families have been found to be flood prone due to a 2ft increase in the water level in Periyar .

Published: 29th October 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine inspects the Mullaperiyar dam along with officials on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The state has already taken necessary arrangements ahead of the opening of Mullaperiyar dam gates and is prepared to deal with the consequences, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine said in a meeting at Kumily on Thursday.

“Evacuation proceedings have already begun and the elderly and the bedridden will be immediately shifted to relief camps set up by the authorities in seven villages of three taluks — Peermade, Idukki and Udumbanchola,” he said.

“The houses of as many as 1,079 persons belonging to 350 families have been found to be flood prone due to a 2ft increase in the water level in Periyar . Among them, up to 35 people have been shifted to  the relief camp opened in Vandiperiyar Mohana auditorium and 19 to the St Joseph English medium school in Vandiperiyar. The rest have moved to relatives’ houses,” he said. 

Considering all shutters of the Idukki dam has already been closed, there is no need for concern about the discharge of water from Mullaperiyar as the Idukki dam has enough capacity to hold the water being released from the dam, the minister said. “However, Tamil Nadu has still not given us accurate information about the amount of water to be discharged from the dam on Friday,” he said. 

“Immediate medical aid has been set up at Kattappana and Peermade taluk hospitals and at the Community Health Center in Vandiperiyar. Police will conduct patrolling around the houses from which people have been evacuated,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshy Augustine Mullaperiyar dam
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp