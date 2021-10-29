STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala teacher collapses and dies soon after expressing desire to see students during online class

Madhavi C, a teacher at the Government Welfare Lower Primary School at Adottukaya, died on Thursday night soon after she finished her Mathematics class for third standard students.

By PTI

KASARAGOD: A 46-year old village school teacher, who developed uneasiness while taking online class via phone, collapsed and died after expressing a desire to see her students at Kallar in this north Kerala district, family members said.

Madhavi C, a teacher at the Government Welfare Lower Primary School at Adottukaya here, died on Thursday night soon after she finished her Mathematics class for third standard students.

The recording of the online class in her mobile phone has now become a painful memory for her relatives and students.

During the class, she was seen developing some uneasiness and breathing difficulty suddenly and began to cough.

She could also be heard saying the students that the school would be reopened next week and she wanted to see all students.

The teacher ended the class abruptly after giving them homework.

After some time, a relative, who came to the house, saw her lying on the floor unconscious.

Though he rushed her to the nearby hospital, the doctor there declared her brought dead, the family members said, adding that high blood pressure was suspected as the reason for her sudden death.

