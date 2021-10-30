STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ABC fiasco: Kerala High Court seeks report on death of dogs

Dogs in emaciated condition being kept at the ABC facility at the Government Veterinary Hospital, Thiruvallam.

Dogs in emaciated condition being kept at the ABC facility at the Government Veterinary Hospital, Thiruvallam. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Taking note of the recent deaths of stray dogs caught for sterilisation by the city corporation, the Kerala High Court on Friday sought a detailed report from the civic body. The amicus curiae, advocate Suresh Menon, brought the issue before the division bench comprising Justices Jayasankar Nambiar and Gopinath P even as one more dog sterilised at the facility in Thiruvallam succumbed on the street. 

“The court sought all details, like the number of dogs caught for sterilisation, number of dogs sterilised and the facilities arranged at the centre. The corporation will have to submit an affidavit before the next sitting,” Suresh told The New Inidna Express. The court also directed the amicus curiae to submit in writing the allegations against the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The case will be considered again on November 12. 

The corporation has come under increasing pressure for the ill-treatment of dogs at the ABC facility. The dog that died on Friday was identified by one of the feeders who said it was earlier caught for sterilisation by the corporation and released in an emaciated and sick condition. Animal rights activists have lodged a complaint in that regard with the Museum police station. 

Currently, the ABC facility has 36 dogs, all of which are visibly sick and emaciated, with their ribs showing prominently. The dogs detained at the centre includes puppies too young to be caught for sterilisation. The facility earlier had over 75 dogs that were crammed in cages, with  over four dogs in each cage.

“Despite our repeated requests not to release sick dogs into the streets, the corporation did so attempting to save face and to remove the sick dogs from its premises. One of the dogs died on Wednesday night itself, which was identified by its feeder Nikku. The other dog died on Friday. The corporation is perpetrating animal cruelty in the name of sterilisation and looting the funds set aside for the ABC programme,” said Aparna Surendran, an animal rights activist. 

Earlier, carcasses of dogs were discovered in the compound of the ABC facility. The animal rights group has alleged massive corruption and ill-treatment of dogs. The activists are set to approach the court to investigate the alleged corruption in the sterilisation programme. A complaint in that regard has been lodged with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Leading a dog’s life, literally
Comments

