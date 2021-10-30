STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cannot regulate online games: Kerala Human Rights Commission

The police cannot ban online games in the state but can take legal action if they receive complaints, the state police chief told the State Human Rights Commission. 

Published: 30th October 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Justice

Commission member K Byjunath heard the petition seeking the SHRC’s intervention in restricting the usage of online games.

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD:  The police cannot ban online games in the state but can take legal action if they receive complaints, the state police chief told the State Human Rights Commission. The commission was hearing a petition submitted by human rights activist Devadas who took up the matter of a migrant worker behaving erratically after playing an online war game for long hours.

In August 2020, a 40-year-old construction worker from West Bengal barged into the Bekal police station and demanded to play war games with the sub-inspector. He sought to play with guns. When the police asked him to go back to his room in Udma, he turned violent. He was overpowered and sent to his room. 

But the next morning, he hit the coastal highway and started blocking the inter-state trucks and lying on the road. Police officers took him to the district hospital where he was sedated. His roommates said he was addicted to PUBG.

Commission member K Byjunath heard the petition seeking the SHRC’s intervention in restricting the usage of online games. He said unrestricted playing of online games had its consequences in society and among youths but the state cannot bring in laws to curb its usage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp