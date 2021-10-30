Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releases documentary on Guru Vagbhatanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released the documentary ‘Vagbhatananda Gurudevan: The Herald of the Dawn of Renaissance’. Launching the documentary, Vijayan said that the vision and sacrifices of illustrious renaissance leaders like Guru Vagbhatanandan make Kerala unique.

“Such personalities dedicated their lives to free the society from the social evils. They faced many obstacles, as history concurs, but they did not deviate from their lofty ideals. It is through their endeavours that Kerala has reached a unique stature in the country. The Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society, established by his followers, is an example of his vision,” he said.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the DVD from Vijayan at the function presided over by Kerala State Chalachithra Academy Chairman Kamal. The documentary was produced by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) and written and directed by K Jayakumar. ULCCS Chairman Ramesan Paleri felicitated K Jayakumar. Former ministers Kadakampally Surendran, Ramachandran Kadannappally, KP Mohanan and others were present.