Keep it craftsy like this young girl from Kerala

The engineer-turned crafter’s page has innovative personalised gift ideas she has been creating since 2019.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jamshiya KC  has been fascinated with colours and papers since she was a kid. She would grab any opportunity she had to work with art and crafts. From what started as handmade greeting cards and magazines and decorating stalls at exhibitions, has now become an entrepreneurial venture that sells explosion boxes, embroidery hoops, vintage memory jars and bookmarks. 

The engineer-turned crafter’s page has innovative personalised gift ideas she has been creating since 2019. “I started the venture while I was pursuing M. Tech. At that point, it helped clear my mind instead of just focusing on my studies. It was an escape from monotony,” says Jamshiya, who is working as a process manager now. Using basic raw materials- chart papers, patterns on gift wrappers, the youngster creates a decent three-layered explosion box, which is a bestseller. 

Bookmarks with scribbled memories, luxury hampers and scrapbooks later became the top picks. Jamshiya spent more time with crafts more during the first lockdown, helping her come up with varied ideas, including a memory album, chocolate tower and aesthetic wedding invitations. At present, her bride and groom embroidery hoop, and vintage memory jars, where ends of the personalised notes are burnt to create a vintage effect, has been positioned to be the best sellers.

“I collaborated with another artist for embroidery hoops. Attention to detail is important in bride and groom hoops as some want me to replicate the outfits in the exact way, even the minute prints, and florals attached,” she says.To stand out from her contemporaries, Jamshiya even created a product of her own — a bridal gown album. Shaped like a gown, the album houses small cards, polaroid sized photos, and notes.

Starts from Rs 350 @the.craft_er  on Instagram

