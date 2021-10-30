Kerala Minister Chinchu Rani escapes unhurt after car crashes into a compound wall

By Express News Service

THIRUVALLA: The car in which Dairy Development minister Chinchu Rani was travelling crashed into the compound wall of a building at Mallappally junction on Thiruvalla Bypass road at 8 am on Saturday. While the minister escaped unhurt, her gunman Sharma Prasad suffered a minor head injury and was admitted to Thiruvalla Government Hospital. The minister was on her way to Idukki from Thiruvananthapuram to attend a function.

As the car reached Mallappally junction a private bus entered the bypass and the driver lost control over the wheel while trying to avoid the bus. The road was slippery and the car veered off the road and hit a compound wall, the driver told police. The police rushed to the spot and took the minister to Thiruvalla guest house. The minister later continued her journey in another car. The minister’s car did not have a police escort.