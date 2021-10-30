Kerala police all set to procure chopper on wet lease

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even before the criticism against spending over Rs 22 crore in rent for a hired helicopter dies down, Kerala Police have decided to procure a chopper on wet lease for three years. The tender for the helicopter on wet lease was issued on October 7. The bid opening is slated for November 25.

As per the tender documents, the requirement is for one light twin-engine helicopter with a capacity to carry six passengers and two to three crew members. The helicopter shall not be more than 15 years old. It is for the use of the Government of Kerala for transportation, including airlifting patients and transporting medical supplies/organs, and other tasks including operating in the hilly areas of the state and adjoining places. There is also a provision to extend the agreement for two more years.

The bidder should also maintain a backup helicopter with the same specifications and with a ready crew in case the leased chopper is not available due to any reason. The helicopter will be mobilised from Thiruvananthapuram airport. The operator can ground the chopper for four days a month for maintenance.

According to an official at the modernisation branch of police headquarters, the tender was issued after presenting the proposal to the state government. “The state police chief had written to the government regarding the requirement of a chopper. The chopper can be used for search activities in anti-Maoist operations in forests. It will also be deployed at Sabrimala. As the helicopter is to be taken on a wet lease, the crew will be part of the operator company. Similarly, the maintenance works will also be the the operator’s responsibility,” he said.

Last year, Kerala Police hired a helicopter from Pavan Hans and the deal ended in April this year. A recent RTI document revealed that Rs 21.64 crore in rent and Rs 56.72 lakhs in parking fees were spent for the helicopter which was rarely used for policing activities. The chopper was airborne for about 150 hours in the whole year. The chopper was used as an air ambulance once carrying a heart from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi for transplantation.