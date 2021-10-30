STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police allowed 'dealer' Monson Mavunkal to take everyone for ride: Kerala High Court

The court also asked whether the SIT had information about something bigger than the ordinary con job or theft or it had something to do with the international borders.

Published: 30th October 2021 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the entire system, including the police, allowed Monson Mavunkal, a fake antique dealer, to take everyone for a ride in the state. “A stitch in time saves nine. The police let the man continue for three years. Look where we are today. There are rape cases and Pocso cases being registered against him. All of this when the highest authorities were visiting his residence. What is happening? Can the police really investigate this? Because, top police officers were involved in this case. Women and children are involved here; couldn’t this have been avoided if action had been taken?” said the court.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the government to inform the court whether entities having links beyond the state’s borders or those who are not residents are involved in the cases registered against the fake antiquities dealer. The court also asked whether the SIT had information about something bigger than the ordinary con job or theft or it had something to do with the international borders. The allegations regarding the involvement of an association of expatriates were in the public domain. However, the affidavit filed by the government did not make any mention about the involvement of persons beyond the state borders or those who are not residents.

It directed the state police chief to produce the three letters — the one sent by ADGP Manoj Abraham on May 22, 2019, state police chief’s missive ordering an inquiry against Monson and the one sent by Monson seeking police protection on May 31, 2019 —  which were mentioned in the affidavit filed by state police chief the other day. The court passed the order when a petition filed by a former driver of Monson, complaining about police harassment, came up for hearing. The court also asked whether there was more to the case than what meets the eye. The Director General of Prosecution replied that there was no such information.

The court said that there was a breakdown of the system and Monson took everyone for a ride. Had the police acted when suspicion about the activities of the antique dealer was first raised, his activities could have been stopped. The police had given protection to his house on the ground that antiquities were kept there. This was despite the fact that ADGP Manoj Abraham had voiced doubts about his activities and  state police chief ordered the Additional  Director General of Police(Intelligence) to conduct a discreet inquiry into the possession of  various artifacts by Monson. It took seven months for the ADGP (Intelligence) to come out with a report on this aspect. 

