Tamil Nadu increases spill from Mullaperiyar dam

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A day after opening the spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar dam, Tamil Nadu on Saturday increased the spill as the water level in the dam continued to rise due to heavy inflow triggered by incessant rains in the high ranges.

Tamil Nadu had opened two spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar dam at 7.29 am on Friday releasing 534 cusecs of water. As the water level continued to rise, one more shutter was raised at 9 pm raising the spill to 825 cusecs. However, the water level rose to 138.95 feet at 11 am prompting Tamil Nadu to raise the shutters to 70 cm releasing 1,675 cusecs of water into Periyar. As the spill was increased water level in the river downstream Vallakadavu went up by 20 cm.

Meanwhile, there was a marginal fall in water level in the Idukki dam on Saturday morning. The water level which stood at 2,398.30 feet at 9 pm on Friday dropped to 2,398.24 feet at 11 am. Though the floodgates are closed, the KSEB has been drawing more water for generation, which led to a fall in water level. There was no rain in the catchment area of the dam on Friday.

Water resources minister Roshy Augustine has convened a meeting at 4 pm to review the situation. As per the advance intimation notice issued by the Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu PWD, three shutters of the dam (V2, V3, and V4) were opened to the height of 0.70 m to release a total of 1675 cusecs of water from the dam.

The Mullaperiyar dam was recording a rise of 15 cm in water level despite the spill till 11 am on Saturday. However, the water level was stable at 138.95 an hour after raising the spill. Roshy Augustine told media persons that the state government has expressed its concern over the rise in water level in the Mullaperiyar dam and has requested Tamil Nadu to discharge more water.