Bypolls of Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala on November 29

The counting will be held on the same day at 5 p.m., said a statement issued by the Election Commission.

A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi

A view of the Rajya Sabha (File Photo | PTI)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The byelection to fill the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha created by the resignation of Jose K Mani will be held on 29 November. The counting will be held on the same day at 5 p.m., said a statement issued by the Election Commission.

The election to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Arpita Ghosh will be held in the West Bengal Assembly simultaneously. The term of the new member from Kerala will be up to 1 July 2024 and his West Bengal counterpart until 2 April 2026. On 28 May, the ECI had postponed the election to the council of states from Kerala due to the Covid situation.

The commission has now asked the chief secretaries of both states to depute a senior officer to ensure that its instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with during the elections.

The election notification will be issued on 9 November. Scrutiny is on 17 November and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 November. The election is from 9 am to 4 pm on 29 November. 

