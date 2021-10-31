Bypolls of Rajya Sabha seat in Kerala on November 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The byelection to fill the vacancy in the Rajya Sabha created by the resignation of Jose K Mani will be held on 29 November. The counting will be held on the same day at 5 p.m., said a statement issued by the Election Commission.

The election to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Arpita Ghosh will be held in the West Bengal Assembly simultaneously. The term of the new member from Kerala will be up to 1 July 2024 and his West Bengal counterpart until 2 April 2026. On 28 May, the ECI had postponed the election to the council of states from Kerala due to the Covid situation.

The commission has now asked the chief secretaries of both states to depute a senior officer to ensure that its instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with during the elections.