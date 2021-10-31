STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC acts on plea for meeting costs of accident victims’ urgent treatment

The students have dispatched a letter to Kerala High Court citing the ordeal of kin of the deceased and the court has initiated  Suo Motu case.  

Published: 31st October 2021 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of students, who lost a friend in an accident, is on a mission to ensure that no one is denied treatment for want of money. The friend, who was grievously injured, died due to lack of timely treatment since his kin could not raise money to meet the treatment costs. The students have dispatched a letter to Kerala High Court citing the ordeal of kin of the deceased and the court has initiated  Suo Motu case.  

The High Court will explore the possibility of setting up a mechanism, which will also include  insurance companies and Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA), to meet the immediate treatment costs of accident victims. The students proposed bringing government and other hospitals in the country under one roof for providing emergency treatment for accident victims.

The students of Mariyan International Management Studies, Kuttikkanam, Idukki, sent the letter to Justice Sunil Thomas on February 10. Shani Babu, had met with an accident on January 13 when she returned home from college. Though she was admitted to MCH, specialist facilities were not available there. Around Rs 1 lakh was spent on her treatment. Citing a KSHRC order, it was proposed to raise a reserve fund by earmarking 10 per cent of the amount collected as  fine for petty offences. 

The  government was directed to submit an action taken reportin this regard in 2013. But this has not been given due consideration by the  government. Hence, they requested that insurance companies be directed to bear expenses for the immediate treatment of accident victims. The court will consider the case on November 3. 

Kerala High Court
Comments

