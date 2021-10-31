STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two engineering students, on way to take bath in river, electrocuted in Kerala

Published: 31st October 2021

Though neighbours rushed to the spot, the lives of Riswan and Arjun could not be saved.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  A short weekend trip by five engineering students to take bath in a river near Kalchira Church here turned tragic when two of them were electrocuted after they came into contact with a snapped power cable on their way.

The deceased are Mohammed Riswan, 21, son of Thanalot Kabeer, Baithul Noor, Thillenkery in Kannur and M S Arjun, 21, son of P Manikantan, Aaravam, Bakel, Kanhangad in Kasaragod. Both of them were final-year BTech Computer Science students at TKM College of Engineering.

Riswan and Arjun, along with three other friends, reached Nedumankavu Junction from the college in an autorickshaw around 4.30pm. They proceeded to the riverbank near the church. 

Riswan slipped on the path and caught hold of the live wire lying adjacent. Sensing the reason as electric shock, Arjun snapped the trunk of a nearby tree and tried to push him away from the cable using that. During the attempt, he also came into contact with the friend. Sreepad, who was walking behind Arjun, tried to save both. Sreepad had a narrow escape as he fell into water. He suffered burn injuries.

Tariq from Aluva and Shahin from Malappuram, who were with them, shouted for help. Though neighbours rushed to the spot, the lives of Riswan and Arjun could not be saved. Ezhukone police registered a case.

